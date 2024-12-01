WhatsApp's new feature lets you add message to forwarded content
WhatsApp is bringing a new feature to let users add a custom message while forwarding content. The update, which is being rolled out via the Google Play Beta Program, bumps the version up to 2.24.25.3. The "Add a Message" feature is available for select beta testers and will be available for more users in the coming weeks.
Enhancing user experience
The new feature builds on a previous update, which let users add a message while forwarding media files. Now, you can append a custom message with any forwarded content - be it text messages, documents, or links. This way, you won't have to send an additional context message after forwarding the content or remove an existing caption from media files.
Providing context to forwarded messages
The "Add a Message" feature isn't just restricted to forwarded content. It can also be applied on original messages, letting you add an explanatory note or personalized comment while sharing a text message with a contact or group chat. This way, the message stays clear and contextually relevant, minimizing the chances of confusion among recipients.