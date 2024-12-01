Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to add a custom message to any forwarded content, including text messages, documents, or links.

WhatsApp's new feature lets you add message to forwarded content

What's the story WhatsApp is bringing a new feature to let users add a custom message while forwarding content. The update, which is being rolled out via the Google Play Beta Program, bumps the version up to 2.24.25.3. The "Add a Message" feature is available for select beta testers and will be available for more users in the coming weeks.

The new feature builds on a previous update, which let users add a message while forwarding media files. Now, you can append a custom message with any forwarded content - be it text messages, documents, or links. This way, you won't have to send an additional context message after forwarding the content or remove an existing caption from media files.

The "Add a Message" feature isn't just restricted to forwarded content. It can also be applied on original messages, letting you add an explanatory note or personalized comment while sharing a text message with a contact or group chat. This way, the message stays clear and contextually relevant, minimizing the chances of confusion among recipients.