Users can select "Search on web" for an image they receive, which will then be uploaded to Google to find identical or similar images, helping to verify the content's authenticity.

WhatsApp to tackle fake news with reverse image search feature

By Akash Pandey 10:21 am Nov 06, 202410:21 am

What's the story WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let users conduct a reverse image search. The tool, which is now available in the Android beta version of the app, would let users check the authenticity of received images by looking them up online. The process is pretty simple and easy-to-use, aimed at improving the overall experience on WhatsApp.

How does the reverse image search work?

Once you receive an image, you can tap on it and select "Search on web" from the three-dot menu at the top right corner. This will upload the image on Google, which will then show identical or similar images. This way, you can assess the reliability of the received content and detect any potential misinformation attempts.

Availability and future rollout

As of now, the reverse image search feature is only available for beta testers. It could be weeks or even months before it reaches all everyone. However, WhatsApp has confirmed that this new tool is indeed in the works and will be rolled out in due course. With this move, WhatsApp hopes to make fact-checking easier for its users, right within the app.