WhatsApp group for Hindu IAS officers in Kerala sparks controversy

What's the story K Gopalakrishnan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre, has lodged a police complaint after he found out that unauthorized WhatsApp groups were created in his name. The groups, titled "Mallu Hindu officers" and "Mallu muslim officers," have created a stir owing to their religious overtones. Gopalakrishnan says he had no idea about these groups until a friend told him about it.

In his complaint, Gopalakrishnan said that many officers from his contact list were also added to these WhatsApp groups without their permission. This has raised speculation that the IAS officer's mobile phone might have been hacked. According to reports, Gopalakrishnan said he discovered the WhatsApp groups after being alerted by a fellow bureaucrat.

"There was not just a Hindu officers' group but also a Muslim officers' group. Once notified by the bureaucrat, I deleted all 11 WhatsApp groups," Gopalakrishnan told the New Indian Express. He claimed that his phone was hacked and reported the incident to the police. According to the New Indian Express, Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Sparjan Kumar and the cyber police confirmed they have not received any formal complaints, though emails will be reviewed if submitted.