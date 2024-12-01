Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp's latest update for iOS users introduces a custom chat list feature, allowing users to categorize their chats into personalized lists like work, family, or specific projects for easy access.

WhatsApp rolls out custom chat list feature for iOS users

Dec 01, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS users, version 24.24.77, available on the App Store. The highlight of the update is the introduction of a feature that lets users filter their chats with the help of custom lists. The enhancement is aimed at improving user experience, by offering a more organized way to manage individual and group conversations on the platform.

A new way to organize conversations

The custom chat list feature provides a dedicated button in the chats tab, allowing users to create personalized lists featuring both individual and group chats. This way, users can quickly find specific conversations by categorizing them into different groups like family, friends, or work. To use it, just tap the "+" button in the filter bar at the top of your chat list.

Creating and using custom chat lists

After tapping the "+" button, you'll see a simple interface to create a new list. You can then add individual contacts or group chats to this list, categorizing your conversations based on personal preferences like work, family, and specific projects. Once created, these lists would automatically serve as filters letting you switch between your customized categories and see only the chats relevant to that list.

New update also fixes chat backup issue

Along with the custom chat list feature, the latest WhatsApp update also fixes a bug that had previously blocked users from manually backing up their chat history. The issue stemmed from a faulty button that started the backup process. With this update, users can now manually back up their chat history without any hiccups, improving overall user experience on the platform.