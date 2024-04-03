Next Article

Public release of iOS 17.5 is expected in mid-to-late May

Apple unveils iOS 17.5 beta 1 for developers: What's new

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:53 pm Apr 03, 202402:53 pm

What's the story Apple has launched the first beta version of iOS 17.5, marking its return after a month-long hiatus. The update, identified by build number 21F5048f, is now available to certain developers, who can download it via the Settings app under "General" and "Software Update." The public beta version of iOS 17.4 is tipped to be released later this week or next week.

Innovative feature

iOS 17.5 beta 1 introduces web distribution option

A key feature of iOS 17.5 beta 1 is the ability to install apps directly from a developer's website in the European Union. This "Web Distribution" feature was announced by Apple last month, allowing developers to distribute their iOS apps straight from their websites. To use this facility, developers must agree to the updated App Store business conditions, which include a Core Technology Fee of €0.50 for every first yearly installation exceeding one million in the previous year.

Web distribution

Compliance with Apple's notarization guidelines

It is crucial to note that any app distributed via the new web-based method must adhere to Apple's notarization guidelines. Apps can only be installed using a website domain that the developer has registered in App Store Connect. Despite iOS 17.5 beta 1 laying the groundwork for this facility, no developers are currently distributing their apps through this new web distribution method.

Design updates

Firmware brings design changes across OS

iOS 17.5 beta 1 introduces subtle design changes throughout the OS. These include a redesigned "Reading Goal" icon in the Apple Books app's top navigation bar, and a new glyph for the "Passkeys Access for Web Browsers" menu under "Privacy & Security" in the Settings app. An improved Podcasts widget with a color that dynamically adjusts depending on the artwork of the currently playing podcast, is also available.

Enhanced security

New anti-stalking system incorporated

According to code discovered by 9to5Mac, iOS 17.5 includes a new anti-stalking system for accessories like AirTags. This development follows Apple's announcement last year about partnering with Google to create an "industry specification to address unwanted tracking." The Find My app will now recognize tracking accessories, even those not certified by Apple or Find My, and assist users in disabling them.

MDM

iOS 17.5 update includes MDM users

The iOS 17.5 also includes an update for Mobile Device Management (MDM) users, allowing "MDM solutions to enforce a beta version during automated device enrollment." The primary focus of iOS 17.5 is the European Union, as Apple is adapting to the Digital Markets Act implemented by the European Commission. The wider public release of iOS 17.5 is expected in mid-to-late May, preceding the introduction of iOS 18 at WWDC in June.