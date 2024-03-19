Next Article

Industry titans are excited to use NVIDIA's new platform

NVIDIA unveils Project GR00T, an AI platform for humanoid robotics

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:18 pm Mar 19, 202402:18 pm

What's the story NVIDIA, a trailblazer in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), has launched its newest endeavor in humanoid robotics: Project GR00T. Revealed at its annual GTC developer conference, this project is touted as "a general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots." The platform is designed to bolster newcomers and established entities alike in the humanoid robotics sphere, including industry giants such as 1X Technologies, Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, and more.

Response

Industry titans show excitement for Project GR00T

Numerous industry heavyweights have voiced their enthusiasm about NVIDIA's latest venture. Jonathan Hurst, Co-founder and Chief Robotics Officer at Agility Robotics, declared, "We are at an inflection point in history, with human-centric robots like Digit poised to change labor forever." He further underscored the significance of contemporary AI in hastening development and empowering robots to aid humans in everyday life. In a similar vein, Sanctuary AI's Co-founder and CEO, Geordie Rose, lauded the project's cooperative spirit.

Product

NVIDIA debuts Jetson Thor for humanoid robots

Alongside Project GR00T, NVIDIA also introduced Jetson Thor, a novel computer engineered specifically for humanoid robotics. Built on the company's Thor system-on-a-chip, Jetson Thor is fine-tuned for performance, power efficiency, and compactness. It seeks to enable intricate tasks and foster safe and natural interactions between humans and machines. The company is joining forces with several leading humanoid robot firms to develop this all-encompassing AI platform.

Changes

Enhancements to Isaac robotics platform

NVIDIA also disclosed significant enhancements to its Isaac robotics platform that is powering Project GR00T. The upgraded tools are crafted to generate new foundation models adaptable to any robot in any setting. These include Isaac Lab for reinforcement learning, as well as OSMO, an orchestration service. Moreover, the company announced two new programs: Isaac Manipulator and Isaac Perceptor, aimed at improving robotic dexterity and vision processing respectively.

Facts

Market supremacy and future prospects

NVIDIA's market capitalization surpassed $2 trillion in late February, inching closer to Apple as Wall Street's second-most valuable company. Analysts forecast NVIDIA's revenue to skyrocket 81% this year to $110 billion due to soaring demand for its AI chips. The firm is slated to launch its next generation of high-end AI chipset, the B100, later this year. Despite supply constraints, NVIDIA's share has climbed 83% in 2024, after more than tripling last year.