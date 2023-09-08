Reliance, NVIDIA partner to build indigenous large language AI model

Technology

Reliance, NVIDIA partner to build indigenous large language AI model

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 08, 2023 | 05:01 pm 2 min read

The large language model will be trained on India's diverse languages

Reliance Industries and NVIDIA have announced a partnership to build a large language model tailored for generative AI applications in India. The new collaboration aims to boost India's artificial intelligence ambitions. The two companies will develop an AI infrastructure that will be more powerful than the current fastest supercomputer in the country. The large language model will be trained on India's diverse languages.

Jio will handle the execution and implementation

NVIDIA will provide its most advanced chips and AI supercomputing service, while execution and implementation will be handled by Reliance Jio. This partnership is expected to significantly impact various sectors, including healthcare, education, and entertainment. The collaboration also aligns with Reliance Jio's strategy of being a comprehensive digital, cloud, and networking platform for both consumers and business customers. The AI infrastructure is said to be hosted in AI-ready computing data centers that will eventually be expanded to 2,000MW.

Reliance-NVIDIA deal will deliver catalytic AI growth

"As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure, computing and technology super centers like the one we envisage with NVIDIA will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation's digital march," said Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani. "I am delighted with the partnership with NVIDIA and looking forward to a purposeful journey together," he added.

Share this timeline