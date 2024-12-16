Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp's 'Favorites' feature allows you to quickly access your most important contacts and groups.

You can also manage and reorder your favorites anytime for better organization.

How to use WhatsApp's 'Favorites' feature to quickly access contacts

By Akash Pandey 05:15 pm Dec 16, 202405:15 pm

What's the story WhatsApp's handy new feature, dubbed "Favorites," lets users access their most important contacts and groups in a jiffy. Using it, you can add your favorite contacts or groups at the top of your calls tab for easy access. It also lets you speed-dial your favorites directly from the Calls tab. Here's how to use it.

User guide

How to add contacts to 'Favorites'

To add your contacts or groups to favorites, select the "Favorites" filter from the banner at the top of the Chats screen and tap the "Add to Favorites" button. Next, choose the contacts or groups you want to include in the quick-access menu. Finally, press the checkmark icon at the bottom to complete the process.

More options

Rearranging your favorite contacts/groups

WhatsApp also lets you reorder or remove favorites at any time, giving you the flexibility to organize your most important contacts and groups. In the "Favorites" section, tap the "Manage Favorites" option at the bottom. Here, you can add new people/groups or remove and reorder favorites by clicking the pencil icon at the top.