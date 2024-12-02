Summarize Simplifying... In short To mute WhatsApp chat notifications, long press the chat, select the bell icon with a slash, choose the duration, and hit "OK".

Alternatively, open the chat, tap the three-dot icon, select "Mute notifications", set the duration, and tap "OK".

To unmute, simply tap the bell or "Mute notifications" again. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can mute chat notifications for three specific durations

How to mute or unmute WhatsApp chat notifications

By Akash Pandey 10:27 am Dec 02, 202410:27 am

What's the story WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, comes with a handy feature to mute individual or group chat notifications for a particular duration. The function ensures that while you keep receiving messages, your phone won't vibrate or play any sound on their arrival, helping you minimize distractions. Here's a quick guide on how to use this feature effectively.

Method #1

Silencing individual or group notifications

To mute notifications, select the individual chat or group from your chats list. For this, long press the chat. This will open a new taskbar at the top of the screen where you can choose the bell icon with a slash. Now, select the duration for which you want to mute notifications: eight hours, one week, or always. After selecting the desired time frame, press "OK" to confirm your selection. Tap the bell icon again to unmute chat notifications.

Method #2

An alternate method to mute notifications

There's also an alternate way to mute notifications on WhatsApp. For this, open the individual or group chat, press the three-dot icon at the top, and select the option "Mute notifications." Now, set the length of time you'd like to mute notifications for, then tap "OK." Tap "Mute notifications" again to unmute chat notifications.