The update is part of version 8.47.0

YouTube TV for Android introduces a new resizable miniplayer

By Akash Pandey 10:15 am Dec 02, 202410:15 am

What's the story YouTube TV has rolled out a new feature for its Android users - a resizable miniplayer. The update comes just days after the main YouTube app received the same improvement. The miniplayer now serves as an in-app picture-in-picture (PiP) window, providing a more convenient experience than before. The update comes as part of 8.47.0 version of YouTube TV for Android devices and aims at uniformity across YouTube apps.

Design evolution

A shift from the old design

The last design of the miniplayer resembled the old YouTube app and the existing YouTube Music controls. It was docked to the bottom bar with a wide crop of what was playing, overlaid by the program name and a progress bar. The play/pause button was on the right, while tapping or swiping would take you back to fullscreen mode.

Feature upgrade

Enhanced features of the new miniplayer

The updated miniplayer now features a 15-second rewind/skip button on either side of the play/pause button. A close option also sits in the corner for easy access. You can tap the center button to expand your viewing window, giving you more flexibility than ever. This new design is focused on enhancing user experience while scrolling through content on the app.

User control

It offers pinch-to-zoom functionality

The new miniplayer also lets you pinch-to-zoom, allowing the player to cover the entire width of your screen. This feature comes as a major upgrade over the last design, which only provided a small viewing window. However, do note that by default, this window stays pretty small unless adjusted manually by the user.