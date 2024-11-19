Summarize Simplifying... In short The US government is pushing Google to sell its Chrome browser to curb its alleged monopoly, as it holds nearly 61% of the US market.

This move is part of the Biden administration's efforts to regulate Big Tech monopolies.

If the court rules against Google, the tech giant may have to end exclusive agreements or divest parts of its business, like Chrome and Android.

By Mudit Dube 09:27 am Nov 19, 202409:27 am

What's the story The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is said to be planning to seek a judicial order, forcing Google to divest its Chrome internet browser. This comes after an August ruling that found Google guilty of illegally monopolizing the online search market. Along with the Chrome divestiture, the DOJ also intends to seek measures concerning artificial intelligence and Android, Google's smartphone OS.

Market dominance

Chrome's significant market share and Google's response

Google's Chrome browser, which serves as a primary tool for surfing the internet and viewing ads, dominates the browser market with an estimated two-thirds share. In the US, it commands nearly 61% of the market. Reacting to the DOJ's move, Lee-Anne Mulholland, VP of Google Regulatory Affairs, said they are pushing a "radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case," and could end up harming consumers.

Regulatory actions

Biden administration's stance on big tech monopolies

The DOJ's move is one of the most aggressive attempts by the Biden administration to rein in alleged Big Tech monopolies. The case was filed during Trump's presidency and has continued under President Joe Biden. It is the most aggressive attempt to rein in a tech company since the US government's unsuccessful attempt to break up Microsoft Corp. two decades ago.

Appeal strategy

Google's plan to appeal and potential remedies

Google plans to appeal once US District Judge Amit Mehta delivers a final ruling, which is expected by August 2025. A trial on the remedy proposals is set for April. Prosecutors have suggested various potential remedies in the case, from terminating exclusive agreements where Google pays billions annually to Apple and other companies to remain the default search engine on tablets and smartphones, to divesting parts of its business like Chrome and Android operating system.