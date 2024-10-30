Summarize Simplifying... In short Google now uses an internal AI model, 'Goose', to generate over 25% of its new code, speeding up project timelines.

However, this AI-generated code is thoroughly reviewed by employees before implementation, ensuring quality and accuracy.

However, this AI-generated code is thoroughly reviewed by employees before implementation, ensuring quality and accuracy.

Despite concerns about job security, Google maintains that AI is not replacing human roles.

Pichai noted that the use of AI in coding has significantly boosted productivity

Crazy times: Over 25% code at Google is now AI-generated

What's the story Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is responsible for writing more than a quarter of the company's new code. The major contribution was highlighted during Google's Q3 earnings call on Tuesday. Pichai noted that the use of AI in coding has significantly boosted productivity and efficiency within the organization.

Review process

Codes undergo human review

However, it is important to note that the AI-generated code at Google is not directly implemented. Instead, it is reviewed thoroughly by the company's employees. This way, the quality and accuracy of the code can be ensured before it is used in different applications. Pichai said that this way "helps our engineers do more and move faster," emphasizing its role in speeding up projects.

AI assistance

Internal AI model 'Goose' aids in coding

Earlier this year, Google unveiled an internal AI model called "Goose" to help employees with coding and product development. According to internal documents cited by Business Insider, Goose was trained on the basis of "25 years of engineering expertise at Google." This novel method has drastically changed the way employees work, further highlighting the increasing role of AI in the tech industry.

Job impact

AI's impact on job security

The revelation that over 25% of new code is AI-generated has sparked discussions among employees about their job security. However, company leaders have previously assured that AI is not replacing human roles at Google.