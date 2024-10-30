Crazy times: Over 25% code at Google is now AI-generated
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is responsible for writing more than a quarter of the company's new code. The major contribution was highlighted during Google's Q3 earnings call on Tuesday. Pichai noted that the use of AI in coding has significantly boosted productivity and efficiency within the organization.
Codes undergo human review
However, it is important to note that the AI-generated code at Google is not directly implemented. Instead, it is reviewed thoroughly by the company's employees. This way, the quality and accuracy of the code can be ensured before it is used in different applications. Pichai said that this way "helps our engineers do more and move faster," emphasizing its role in speeding up projects.
Internal AI model 'Goose' aids in coding
Earlier this year, Google unveiled an internal AI model called "Goose" to help employees with coding and product development. According to internal documents cited by Business Insider, Goose was trained on the basis of "25 years of engineering expertise at Google." This novel method has drastically changed the way employees work, further highlighting the increasing role of AI in the tech industry.
AI's impact on job security
The revelation that over 25% of new code is AI-generated has sparked discussions among employees about their job security. However, company leaders have previously assured that AI is not replacing human roles at Google.