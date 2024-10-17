YouTube testing cheaper Premium Lite plan: What to expect
YouTube is said to be looking for new monetization strategies by bringing back its Premium Lite plan. The move comes as an alternative to the current single "Premium" subscription that provides a bunch of benefits. The reimagined Premium Lite plan is being tested in select regions, including Australia, Germany, and Thailand, according to Android Authority. The relaunch of this plan seems to target users who mainly want an ad-free viewing experience on the platform.
The subscription was discontinued last year
To recall, Google first launched the Premium Lite subscription at nearly half the price of the regular Premium subscription. However, it was pulled in 2023. The original version of this plan offered a completely ad-free video-watching experience but lacked other benefits such as background video playback, offline video downloads, or YouTube Music perks.
Changes in the new Premium Lite plan
The revamped Premium Lite plan now offers a limited ad-supported experience, meaning you'd be seeing fewer ads than usual. However, just like its predecessor, this version doesn't come with any extra benefits. The pricing for this tier is also roughly half that of the standard Premium subscription. So far, there are no details about a potential wider rollout of this modified Lite tier.