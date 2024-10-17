Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's Android 15 is here, boasting features like AI-powered Theft Detection Lock and a Private Space for sensitive apps.

Google releases Android 15: Check top features and compatible smartphones

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Oct 17, 202406:23 pm

What's the story Google has launched Android 15, the latest version of its smartphone OS. Initially available on Pixel smartphones and tablets, the update brings improved security features to protect users' sensitive personal and financial information from different types of fraud and theft. The Android 15 update is now rolling out to users. Here are the key features and the list of compatible devices.

Enhanced features

Improved user experience on large-screen devices

Android 15 brings improvements specifically designed for large-screen devices. It also introduces updates to several apps including cameras, passkeys, and messaging among others. The new version is compatible with a range of Pixel devices including the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 9 series, which includes four models—Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold— also gets the latest Android flavor.

Security upgrade

Innovative theft detection lock

One of the most interesting features of Android 15 is the innovative Theft Detection Lock. The feature employs artificial intelligence (AI) to protect user data by automatically locking the device when it senses a potential theft. Plus, a Remote Lock option lets you quickly lock your device from another smartphone using your phone number and a simple security check.

Privacy enhancement

Enhanced user privacy with Private Space feature

Android 15 also brings a handy new feature called Private Space, a digital safe of sorts. You can create a separate private space to store sensitive apps like social, dating or banking apps. These apps remain virtually invisible and hidden from the app list, recent app view, notifications and settings when in locked mode. An additional layer of authentication is required to access this private space.

Information

Improved experience on foldable devices and tablets

Android 15 gives users of foldable devices and tablets the option to pin and unpin the taskbar on the screen. This way, you can customize the layout and access your favorite apps easily. Meanwhile, app pairing gives quick shortcut for easier multitasking on these devices.

Performance boost

Camera performance and connectivity

Android 15 improves camera performance with features such as Low Light Boost and in-app camera controls for improved low-light photography. It also gives third-party apps more control over the camera, including precise flash control. Additionally, carrier messaging apps can now send or receive messages via satellite connectivity without mobile or Wi-Fi connections. A single tap login option is available for apps that use Passkeys for authentication.

Information

How to install the latest update on Pixel devices

Open the Settings menu on your eligible Pixel smartphone and select System. In the System menu, scroll down and tap Software updates. Next, tap Check for update at the bottom right of the screen. Once the Android 15 update appears, tap Download and install it.