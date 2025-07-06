Choose between guarantees or developmental work, says Siddaramaiah's adviser
What's the story
Basavaraj Raya Reddy, an MLA and economic adviser to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has sparked a controversy with his recent remarks at the inauguration of a school building in Yelburga. He suggested that people should choose between guarantees or developmental work due to a fund crunch. "Say I don't want rice or anything, if you say, 'only build village roads,' we will do that too," he said in Kannada.
Political fallout
Opposition uses statements against Siddaramaiah
Reddy's comments have triggered a political storm as they come at a time when Siddaramaiah is under pressure to prove his leadership within the Karnataka Congress. The party has, however, stood united and ruled out any plans of replacing him. The opposition has also used these statements to strengthen their case against Siddaramaiah after demands for his resignation following the Bengaluru stampede went unheeded.
Criticism voiced
Rebel BJP MLA slams comments
Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal also slammed Reddy's comments as "reckless." He said they showed Congress's priorities and accused the state government of misleading the people of Karnataka. "Freebie politics will not only deprive people of basic infrastructure but also increase the prices of essential services," Yatnal added.