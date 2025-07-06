Choose between guarantees or developmental work, says Siddaramaiah's adviser

Political fallout

Opposition uses statements against Siddaramaiah

Reddy's comments have triggered a political storm as they come at a time when Siddaramaiah is under pressure to prove his leadership within the Karnataka Congress. The party has, however, stood united and ruled out any plans of replacing him. The opposition has also used these statements to strengthen their case against Siddaramaiah after demands for his resignation following the Bengaluru stampede went unheeded.