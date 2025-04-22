'Kannadigas don't attack': Siddaramaiah condemns road rage involving IAF officer
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denounced a recent road rage incident in Bengaluru involving IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and a local, Vikas Kumar.
The CM took to social media to express shock over Bose's comments online about Karnataka and its people after the incident.
He said such behavior is an insult to the self-respect of Kannadigas.
Cultural pride
CM Siddaramaiah defends Kannadigas's pride and culture
In his post on social media, CM Siddaramaiah defended the people of Karnataka, saying they are proud of their mother tongue and do not resort to violence or abuse.
"The culture of the Kannada soil, which treats everyone who has come from every corner of the country and settled here with respect and loves them as if they were Kannadigas, is a testament to this. History is proof of this," he wrote on X.
Media criticism
CM criticizes national media for fueling baseless allegations
CM Siddaramaiah slammed the national media for magnifying baseless allegations against Karnataka.
He said that such actions have stained the dignity of the state and wounded the sentiments of every Kannadiga.
The chief minister urged his fellow citizens to maintain calm and have faith in the legal process, requesting them not to take the law into their own hands.
Legal action
Police investigation ordered into Bengaluru road rage case
The CM has also directed the Police Commissioner to initiate appropriate legal action against those involved in the road rage incident, no matter their position.
Siddaramaiah reiterated that the state government is dedicated to bringing justice to the victim.
Earlier, members of a Pro Kannada organization protested outside Byappanahalli Police Station, demanding action against IAF officer Bose and justice for Vikas.
Backstory
Bose's video of assault went viral
Initially, Bose had alleged that he and his wife were allegedly assaulted by a group of Kannada-speaking individuals while he was on his way to the airport.
Narrating the ordeal with blood visible on his face and neck, he said, "A bike came from behind and stopped our car...the guy started abusing me in Kannada."
"Thankfully, my wife was there to take me....and we went to the police station to file a complaint, but there is no response," he added.
Arrest
IAF officer booked
After his wife lodged a complaint since Bose had to leave for Kolkata, Vikas was arrested.
But later, CCTV footage surfaced showing the officer attacking Vikas, confirming that both sides were involved.
Vikas then filed a complaint against Bose.
Based on his complaint, the Byappanahalli police charged Bose under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (snatching for theft), 324 (crime of mischief), and 352 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace).