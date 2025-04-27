Former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan cremated with state honors
What's the story
Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan was accorded state honors at his cremation in Bengaluru on Sunday.
He died at 84 on April 25, leaving behind a legacy whose echoes are still felt in debates on environmental conservation.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and PM Narendra Modi were among those who paid tribute to him for his contributions to science and India's exploration of space.
Condolences
Tributes pour in from state and national leaders
Siddaramaiah termed Kasturirangan's demise an "irreparable loss" for India, praising his enormous contributions to space science and the state of Karnataka.
PM Modi too paid his tributes to the late scientist during his Mann Ki Baat address, saying, "His contribution to science, education, and taking India's space program to new heights will always be remembered."
The PM acknowledged ISRO's transformation under Kasturirangan's leadership and global recognition for its advancements in space programs.
Remembrance
Karnataka Governor and former ISRO chairman express condolences
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said he was saddened by Kasturirangan's death, calling him a "great scientist" who had a major impact on space research and projects.
Former ISRO Chairman K. Sivan also lamented the loss, saying Kasturirangan's contributions were not limited to space programs but for the country as well.
He noted that many satellites, including PSLV and GSLV, were launched during Kasturirangan's tenure, emphasizing his contributions to India's tech progress.