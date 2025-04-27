What's the story

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan was accorded state honors at his cremation in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He died at 84 on April 25, leaving behind a legacy whose echoes are still felt in debates on environmental conservation.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and PM Narendra Modi were among those who paid tribute to him for his contributions to science and India's exploration of space.