What's the story

In a major development, China is inviting India for deeper economic cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said China is ready to welcome more high-quality Indian products in its market.

He also urged Indian companies to tap China's huge consumer base. This comes as India's trade deficit with China stood at a whopping $99.2 billion.

In his first interview to Indian media since taking office, Feihong also stressed on fair treatment and non-discriminatory policies for Chinese businesses in India.