What's the story

PM Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur today, where he will pay tribute at Dr K B Hedgewar's memorial, the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He will also pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.

During the visit, PM Modi is expected to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, their first joint appearance since Ram Mandir's consecration in Ayodhya on January 22 last year.