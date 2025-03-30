PM Modi pays tribute to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur.
Stating that his government is dedicated to social justice and empowerment of the underprivileged, the PM said they have "always walked on the path shown by Pujya Babasaheb."
He also thanked Ambedkar for being the architect of India's Constitution, which he said is a guarantee for "dignity and equality."
Social justice
PM Modi lauds Deekshabhoomi as symbol of social justice
"Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur stands tall as a symbol of social justice and empowering the downtrodden. Generations of Indians will remain grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving us a Constitution that ensures our dignity and equality," the PM said.
He reasserted his promise to work harder toward realizing "the India he dreamt of," further highlighting the government's commitment to Ambedkar's vision for an inclusive society.
RSS tribute
PM Modi honors RSS founders at Smruti Mandir
Apart from his homage to Ambedkar, PM Modi also paid tributes to the founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Smruti Mandir.
He paid his respects to Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and M.S. Golwalkar in front of the current RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
The Prime Minister called their memorial an inspiration for "lakhs of swayamsevaks who have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation."