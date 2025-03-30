What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur.

Stating that his government is dedicated to social justice and empowerment of the underprivileged, the PM said they have "always walked on the path shown by Pujya Babasaheb."

He also thanked Ambedkar for being the architect of India's Constitution, which he said is a guarantee for "dignity and equality."