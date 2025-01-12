ISRO's SpaDeX mission: Satellites moved back after trial docking attempt
What's the story
As part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a trial docking attempt between two satellites.
The satellites, called SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), were brought within 15 meters of each other before closing in to just three meters apart.
After the successful approach, ISRO said the spacecraft have been moved back for further analysis.
Data analysis
ISRO to analyze data before next docking attempt
ISRO has expressed excitement about the close proximity achieved by the satellites, saying, "At 15 m we see each other clearer and clearer; we are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake."
The agency plans to analyze the data collected from this trial in detail before going for another docking attempt.
This comes after a series of reschedules due to technical difficulties and unexpected drift between the satellites.
Mission significance
SpaDeX mission: A significant step for India's space exploration
Launched on December 30, 2024 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the SpaDeX mission will serve as a critical technology demonstrator for in-space docking.
As of now, only three countries - the US, Russia, and China - have this capability.
The successful completion of this mission is essential for India's future space exploration plans, including lunar missions and the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).
Satellite stabilization
ISRO successfully stabilizes satellites' drift
ISRO has been able to stabilize the drift between the satellites at an Inter Satellite Distance (ISD) of 230 meters.
Both the spacecraft are said to be in good health and are now undergoing detailed sensor evaluations ahead of the delicate docking maneuver.
As ISRO continues to monitor their health, the space community eagerly awaits what comes next in this groundbreaking mission.