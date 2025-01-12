What's the story

As part of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted a trial docking attempt between two satellites.

The satellites, called SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), were brought within 15 meters of each other before closing in to just three meters apart.

After the successful approach, ISRO said the spacecraft have been moved back for further analysis.