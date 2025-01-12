What's the story

Blue Origin has delayed the launch of its New Glenn rocket, which was set to take off today.

The move comes as rough waters in the Atlantic Ocean could interfere with the landing of the rocket's reusable first stage.

The liftoff has now been rescheduled for no earlier than tomorrow (January 13), at 1:00am EST (11:30am IST) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.