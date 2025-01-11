Meet Aria: $175,000 humanoid robot that can be your partner
What's the story
Tech firm Realbotix has unveiled a humanoid robot called Aria at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Available starting at $10,000 (roughly ₹7.5 lakh), this human-like robot can hold real-time conversations using generative artificial intelligence.
Even though she looks a bit robotic and moves a little jerkily, Aria's responses are long and detailed, almost like a real human.
Company goals
Realbotix's focus on social intelligence and human-like features
Realbotix, the company behind Aria, is focused on developing robots with "social intelligence, customizability and realistic human features."
The company has already sold some dozen units of Aria. They are expected to be first used in theme parks for interactive experiences.
Despite being designed for companionship and intimacy, Aria's introduction has triggered mixed reactions among the public.
Robot capabilities
Aria's advanced features and potential applications
From the neck up, Aria is powered by some 17 motors, which allow her to replicate mouth and eye movements.
Her face can also be replaced magnetically with others, letting you customize the hair and color.
Realbotix is also looking to integrate RFID tags into the faces so that Aria can recognize when she's wearing a different face and adjust her movements, personality accordingly.
Twitter Post
A mixed bag of reactions
How disturbing! pic.twitter.com/sW6Tvhnylz— Visual feast (@visualfeastwang) January 10, 2025
Model variations
Different versions of Aria available for purchase
Realbotix has three versions of Aria: a $10,000 (approx. ₹7.5 lakh) bust model with just the head and neck, a modular version for $150,000 (approx. ₹1.1 crore), and a full-standing model with a rolling base for $175,000 (around ₹1.5 crore). The full-standing model can't walk like a human yet.