Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching soon: Everything we know
What's the story
Samsung is all set to unveil its latest range of smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series, on January 22, with the launch event starting at 11:30pm IST.
The lineup will consist of three models: the standard Galaxy S25, the improved Galaxy S25+, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Ahead of the official debut, leaks have revealed complete specifications and the pricing details of the upcoming smartphones.
Let's take a detailed look at what each device is expected to offer.
Non-ultras
Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus: Closer look at the specifications
The standard model of the series, Galaxy S25, will sport a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with (2340x1080) pixels resolution.
The Galaxy S25+ will feature a bigger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with (3120x1440) pixels resolution. Both devices will sport a 120Hz refresh rate.
They will be driven by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.
The S25 will come with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The S25+ will offer 256GB or 512GB of storage, with 12GB of RAM.
What's more?
Camera and battery features
The Galaxy S25 will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. The Galaxy S25+ will pack a bigger 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging. Both devices will support wireless charging.
They will include a 50MP (OIS) main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto snapper. On the front, there'll be a 12MP camera.
The S25 will measure 146.9x70.5x7.2mm and weigh around 162g. The S25+ will be slightly bigger at 158.4x75.8x7.3mm and weigh approximately 190g.
Top-end offering
Galaxy S25 Ultra: Top-tier model with flagship features
The most powerful model in the series, Galaxy S25 Ultra, will sport a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with (3120x1440) pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
It will also be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.
However, this model will have three storage options inlcuding 256GB, 512GB, and a whopping 1TB - all non-expandable.
More highlights
The device will boast a quad camera setup
The Galaxy S25 Ultra will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and wireless charging.
Its cutting-edge camera system will feature a 200MP (OIS) main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and two telephoto snappers - 50MP (OIS) periscope unit with 5x optical zoom and 10MP (OIS) with 3x optical zoom.
A 12MP front-facing camera will also come with this model, which will measure 162.8x77.6x8.2mm and weigh around 218g.
All three devices will run Android 15-based One UI 7.