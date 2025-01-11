What's the story

Samsung is all set to unveil its latest range of smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series, on January 22, with the launch event starting at 11:30pm IST.

The lineup will consist of three models: the standard Galaxy S25, the improved Galaxy S25+, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Ahead of the official debut, leaks have revealed complete specifications and the pricing details of the upcoming smartphones.

Let's take a detailed look at what each device is expected to offer.