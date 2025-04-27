Pahalgam attack: Terrorists trekked 22 hours to execute deadly plan
The recent Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26, was a meticulously planned and executed operation.
The attackers trekked for almost 20-22 hours through difficult terrain from Kokernag forests to the beautiful Baisaran valley in Kashmir, India Today claimed, citing sources.
During the attack on April 22, two mobiles were stolen—one from a local and another from a tourist.
Attackers' profile
Four terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack
The assault was perpetrated by four terrorists, three Pakistanis and a local, Adil Thokar.
Adil had earlier joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2018 after getting radicalized. He had legally crossed over to Pakistan and was trained by Lashkar-e-Taiba before returning to Kashmir Valley in 2024.
He has been assisting and guiding the Pakistani terrorists logistically since his return, through the region's tough terrain.
Attack details
Forensic evidence reveals weapons used in attack
Forensic tests from the Pahalgam terror attack confirmed that the attackers were armed with AK-47 and M4 assault rifles, corroborated by the cartridges recovered from the spot.
According to the eyewitnesses, two of the terrorists came out from behind the nearby shops and made the victims recite Kalma before shooting them dead at point-blank range.
The other two opened fire from near a zipline area, adding to the chaos and panic among tourists.
Witness account
Key witness provides critical footage of attack
A local photographer, who was sitting in a tree when the Pahalgam terror attack took place, has become a crucial witness. His recorded video offers important leads for investigators trying to put the sequence of events together.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the case on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
NIA teams have been posted at the attack site since Wednesday, increasing their hunt for evidence under senior officials' supervision.