CM Devendra Fadnavis dismisses reports of 107 missing Pakistanis
What's the story
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed allegations of 107 Pakistani citizens going missing. He termed the reports baseless and requested people not to circulate such false news.
Being in charge of the Home Ministry of the state, Fadnavis confirmed that all Pakistani nationals had been traced and preparations are ongoing for their departure.
Departure
Preparations for return underway
Fadnavis reiterated that necessary arrangements are being made for the safe return of these individuals.
He said, "As Home Minister, I want to make it clear that the reports of 107 Pakistani citizens going missing are baseless and such misleading information should not be spread."
The state administration has confirmed that it has tracked down these citizens and is coordinating their departure with all necessary arrangements in place.
Anticipated timeline
Fadnavis expects return by evening
Fadnavis further assured that appropriate measures are in place to ensure that no Pakistani national remains in the country.
He expects their return by evening or the next morning (Sunday evening or Monday morning).
Diplomatic tensions
Central government implements strict measures against Pakistan
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Centre has imposed strict measures on Pakistan. It suspended the Indus Water Treaty and closed the integrated check post at the Attari border.
The government has also canceled visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and declared Pakistani High Commission's Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors Persona Non Grata. They have 7 days to leave.