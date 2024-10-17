Summarize Simplifying... In short In honor of Dalit genius Adi Kavi Valmiki, author of the epic Ramayana, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has renamed all government residential schools and Raichur University.

Additionally, five individuals from the Scheduled Caste have been selected for the Shri Maharshi Valmiki Award for their distinguished service.

Valmiki Jayanti, a day of reverence and celebration, is marked by local holidays and processions in many parts of India.

Raichur University will also be renamed

All government residential schools, Raichur University in Karnataka renamed

By Chanshimla Varah 01:11 pm Oct 17, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that all government residential schools in the state will be renamed Maharishi Valmiki Residential Schools. The announcement was made on Valmiki Jayanti, a day to pay homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana. Raichur University will also be renamed Maharishi Valmiki University henceforth.

CM Siddaramaiah pays tribute to Maharishi Valmiki

In a series of X posts, CM Siddaramaiah paid his respects to Valmiki. He wrote, "Let the life and achievements of Dalit genius, Adi Kavi Valmiki, who wrote the epic Ramayana and showed that talent is not a gift of birth, but an achievement, be an inspiration to all of us." The Karnataka CM also announed that five achievers from Scheduled Caste and distinguished service in various fields have been selected for Shri Maharshi Valmiki Award.

Five achievers from Scheduled Cast

Valmiki Jayanti: A day of reverence and celebration

Valmiki Jayanti is an important day in many parts of India. Many state governments have announced a local holiday for schools to celebrate the day. According to reports, schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh are closed, while states like Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh also announced public holiday. The celebrations usually involve processions and tableaux held in different parts to pay tribute to Maharishi Valmiki's contributions.

The mythological significance of Maharishi Valmiki

A popular myth surrounding Valmiki's name goes that while he was lost in meditation, termites built mounds around him. His name "Valmiki" comes from the Sanskrit word for termite mound. In the epic Ramayana, after Lord Ram abandoned Sita, she took refuge in Valmiki's ashram where he also taught her sons, Luv and Kush.