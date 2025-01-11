What's the story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed that its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are currently flying 1.5km apart.

The agency intends to bring them closer, targeting a distance of just 500m today.

This experiment is a key component of ISRO's ambitious space exploration objectives, which include lunar sample return missions and setting up an independent space station.