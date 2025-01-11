ISRO's SpaDeX satellites 1.5km apart, making a closer approach today
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has revealed that its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are currently flying 1.5km apart.
The agency intends to bring them closer, targeting a distance of just 500m today.
This experiment is a key component of ISRO's ambitious space exploration objectives, which include lunar sample return missions and setting up an independent space station.
Docking delays
Previous docking attempts and future plans
The SpaDeX mission has already witnessed two delays in its publicly announced docking schedules on January 7 and January 9, owing to technical difficulties in aligning the two spacecraft.
An ISRO official explained that after the last maneuver, the satellites drifted apart but remained safe.
The plan is to gradually bring the Chaser satellite closer to the Target satellite at specific hold points before attempting docking again.
Strategy shift
ISRO's new approach and leadership change
After the earlier delays, ISRO has opted for a "dock and inform" approach, an official said. The decision comes amid a leadership change at the agency.
V Narayanan, the Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, has been appointed as the new ISRO Chairman from January 14. He will replace Dr. S Somanath.
Twitter Post
Take a look at ISRO's official post
SpaDeX Docking Update:— ISRO (@isro) January
Spacecrafts are at a distance of 1.5 km and on hold mode. Further drift to 500 m is planned to be achieved by tomorrow morning.#SPADEX#ISRO
10, 2025
Mission impact
SpaDeX mission's significance and progress
If the SpaDeX mission is successful, India will become the fourth country (after US, Russia, and China) to have autonomous docking capabilities in space.
The two spacecraft participating in this mission were launched on December 30, 2024, on-board the PSLV-C60 rocket.
They weigh about 220kg each and will function as a single unit after docking.