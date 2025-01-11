The Apple discussion was started by Rogan, who said he wanted to switch from Apple to Android. He said he was uncomfortable being tied to a single company and slammed Apple's App Store policies.

Zuckerberg agreed with Rogan's sentiments, especially the tech giant's decision to charge a 30% fee on certain App Store transactions.

"The way they do that Apple store, where they charge people 30%," Rogan said. "That seems so insane that they can get away with doing that."