Apple Maps has introduced a new feature called 'Look Around' on its web version, offering a first-person view of major cities, similar to Google Street View.

The feature allows users to virtually explore these cities by clicking and dragging on the map.

While currently limited in coverage, Apple reportedly plans to expand this feature to include smaller cities, rural areas, and countries like Egypt, China, and Mexico.

You can activate the Look Around feature by clicking on the binoculars icon

Apple Maps for web unveils answer to Google Street View

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:57 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story After the launch of Apple Maps on the web in July, Apple has added the 'Look Around' feature to its web-based Maps service. The new addition lets you explore street-level views of different cities around the world. This is similar to Google Maps's Street View. You can activate the Look Around feature by clicking on the binoculars icon at the bottom left corner of the map window.

Exploring cities with 'Look Around'

The Look Around feature provides users with a first-person view of different major cities. By clicking and dragging on the map, you can virtually walk through these places. This feature makes the web version of Apple Maps more similar to its app siblings on iOS and iPadOS. However, it misses personalization features like searching addresses from contacts or saving places to Library.

Initial features and future expansion plans

The first launch of Apple Maps web beta came with basic capabilities like searching for points of interest, viewing ratings, getting directions, and browsing area 'Guides.' Although it is limited in coverage right now, there are signs that Apple is planning to expand the availability of 'Look Around.' The tech giant reportedly plans to include smaller cities, rural areas, and more countries like Egypt, China, and Mexico.