Summarize Simplifying... In short TSMC, a major chipmaker, is under scrutiny from the US for possibly breaching sanctions by indirectly supplying chips to Huawei via a third party.

This puts TSMC in a tough spot as it also operates in China and relies heavily on US clients, including Apple and NVIDIA, for 65% of its revenue.

The company is now conducting an internal review and has paused suspicious orders while trying to maintain a balance between the two tech giants. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

US has launched an investigation against TSMC for allegedly violating sanctions

TSMC's neutrality tested amid escalating US-China tech war

By Akash Pandey 04:55 pm Nov 27, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest chipmaker and Apple's main supplier since 2014, is caught in the crossfire of the US-China tech war. The company, which also makes cutting-edge AI chips, is trying to stay neutral in the middle of this geopolitical turmoil. But, as the tensions escalate, staying true to its "Switzerland of semiconductors" position is getting harder for the chipmaker.

Sanctions impact

US sanctions on Chinese tech intensify pressure on TSMC

TSMC's neutrality is being put to the test as the US tightens its grip on semiconductor exports to China. Since 2020, sanctions have been imposed to prevent Chinese firms such as Huawei from accessing advanced chips without approval. The situation worsened in 2022 when restrictions were extended to AI chip exports, further increasing the pressure on companies operating in both markets.

Probe initiated

TSMC under investigation for alleged sanctions breach

The US Department of Commerce has launched an investigation against TSMC for allegedly violating sanctions, believing the company may have indirectly supplied Huawei with chips through a third-party intermediary. The chip in question resembles Huawei's Ascend 910B, which is used for training AI models — a sensitive area in the tech rivalry. In the wake of these allegations, TSMC has initiated an internal review of its Chinese customer base and suspended suspicious orders.

Operational risks

Operations in China pose additional challenges

TSMC's challenges go beyond placating the US. The company operates two factories in China, catering to a wide variety of local customers. Any slip-up could invite Chinese authorities' intervention, jeopardizing profits and possibly shaking the global semiconductor supply chain. When Chinese officials questioned TSMC over the US probe, the company reportedly emphasized its duty to abide by US rules but assured China it wouldn't take additional punitive measures than required.

Client reliance

Dependency on US clients complicates situation

TSMC's dependence on US clients, which account for 65% of its revenue, adds another layer of difficulty to the situation. With major clients like Apple and NVIDIA, the company has no option but to co-operate fully with US investigations. It hopes that by being transparent in its cooperation, it can avoid severe penalties while highlighting the challenges of vetting clients in a complex supply chain.