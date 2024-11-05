Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is advancing its 'Project Atlas', aiming to develop AR smart glasses that could rival Meta's Ray-Ban device.

Apple plans AR smart glasses with 'Project Atlas'

07:32 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story Apple is said to be exploring the smart glasses territory, following the footsteps of Meta, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant has launched an internal project, code-named ' Project Atlas,' to study current products in the emerging market. The project, which started last week, includes gathering feedback from Apple employees on smart glasses and holding more focus groups in the near future.

The internal studies for 'Project Atlas' are being led by Apple's Product Systems Quality team, which is a part of the hardware engineering division. In an email to some employees at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, the group stressed the need to test and develop products that all can come to love. They invited participants for an upcoming user study with current-market smart glasses.

When entering a new product category, Apple tends to hold secret focus groups to gage consumer preference for existing products. The company usually employs its own employees for such studies to keep its plans under the radar. Just last month, Bloomberg News reported Apple had tested an app for people with pre-diabetes, highlighting the company's continued interest in health tech.

The latest study shows that Apple is moving forward with its smart glasses work. The move could potentially challenge Meta's Ray-Ban device. However, an actual product from Apple is still years away. The research is likely to guide Apple in deciding what features to include in its own glasses and find potential use cases for the tech.

Apple's Vision Pro headset, which launched in February, has stayed a niche product due to its bulk and exorbitant price. Now, Apple is looking to do something similar with its smart glasses. The company's play could be to design smart glasses that work like AirPods. A glasses version would mean longer battery life, more sensors, and improved audio tech.

Apple's competitors, including Meta and Snap Inc, have also showcased AR glasses that can merge the real world with digital overlays of games, text messages, and apps. However, these products won't be ready for consumers for at least a few years. The current prototypes are primarily aimed at encouraging app developers to embrace the concept.