Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly working on 90Hz display technology for its Studio Display, iMac, and iPad Air, marking a significant upgrade from the current 60Hz refresh rate.

The new tech is expected to debut in the next-gen M3 iPad Air in early 2025, before gradually rolling out to other products, including the 24-inch iMac, by late 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Currently, Studio Display and others come with a refresh rate of 60Hz

Apple developing 90Hz displays for Studio, iMac, and iPad Air

By Akash Pandey 07:58 pm Nov 05, 202407:58 pm

What's the story Apple is said to be working on a 90Hz display tech for its upcoming products, including the Studio Display, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The details came from an anonymous source on the Upgrade podcast, as spotted by 9to5Mac. Currently, these devices come with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The new tech is said to be "a higher refresh rate LCD display with a new liquid motion panel fixed at around 90Hz."

Hardware update

Studio Display due for an upgrade

The addition of 90Hz display tech would mark a major upgrade for the Studio Display, which has not received any hardware updates since its release in March 2022. Rumors have long been swirling about a possible upgrade with mini-LED tech and ProMotion support. However, they have not yet translated into a product release. The current Studio Display model packs a 27-inch 5K LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, P3 wide color support, and up to 600-nits brightness.

Analyst insights

Apple's display plans and predictions

Display analyst Ross Young, who is known for his accurate Apple display predictions, had reported in April 2023 that Apple had scrapped plans for a 27-inch monitor with mini-LED backlighting. This canceled project was speculated to be a next-generation Studio Display with ProMotion technology with refresh rates up to 120Hz. The anonymous source also revealed that the new 90Hz display tech will first appear in the next-gen M3 iPad Air, expected in early 2025.

Product timeline

90Hz display technology: Future implementation

The source further disclosed that after debuting in the M3 iPad Air, the 90Hz display tech will make its way into other products. The recently updated 24-inch iMac with an M4 chip won't be getting this display upgrade until late 2025 at the earliest. This indicates a gradual rollout of the new tech across Apple's product line over the next few years.