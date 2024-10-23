Summarize Simplifying... In short Vimeo has launched a spatial video app for Apple Vision Pro, marking a significant step in the evolution of video experiences.

Vimeo launches spatial video app for Apple Vision Pro

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:00 pm Oct 23, 202408:00 pm

What's the story Vimeo has launched a new app for Apple's Vision Pro headset. The futuristic app enables users to watch, create and share spatial videos, taking the video platform's capabilities to a whole new level. The announcement was made by Vimeo CEO Philip Moyer, who highlighted the company's dedication to pushing the limits of video experiences.

Moyer also believed that spatial content is the future of storytelling. "The launch of our Apple Vision Pro app marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to push the boundaries of video experiences," he said. He added, "This kind of spatial content is the future of storytelling, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this revolution."

Vimeo's spatial video app: Sharing and compatibility features

The new Vimeo app gives users the option to share content privately or publicly. This can be done via the iOS and visionOS apps, or directly from Vimeo's website. Apart from Apple Vision Pro, spatial videos can also be shot using the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series.

Apple plans Final Cut Pro update for spatial video editing

Apple has announced plans to issue an update for its Final Cut Pro software by the end of 2024. The update will allow users to edit spatial videos on their Macs, further broadening the horizons of creating and sharing immersive content. The move comes in response to the increasing interest in spatial video technology among consumers and professionals alike.