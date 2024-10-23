Summarize Simplifying... In short Western Digital has unveiled a record-breaking 32TB hard drive, equipped with advanced features like OptiNAND and ArmorCache, designed to enhance data handling and reliability for AI and data center workloads.

The new hard drives, also featuring energy-assisted PMR technology, promise to boost capacity and efficiency, making them ideal for managing the vast data produced by AI systems.

Available now for hyperscalers and enterprises, these drives address the growing need for efficient storage solutions in an increasingly AI-dependent business world.

The new HDDs target hyperscalers and cloud providers

Western Digital launches record-breaking 32TB HDD for AI data centers

By Mudit Dube 06:13 pm Oct 23, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Western Digital has unveiled two new hard disc drives (HDD) - the 32TB UltraSMR drive and the 26TB CMR hard drive. These high-capacity storage solutions have been specifically designed to meet the growing data requirements of AI-driven industries. The new models target hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprise data centers managing large-scale data environments. For reference, 1TB (terabytes) is equivalent to 1,024GB.

Tech features

Innovative technologies enhance data handling and reliability

The new hard drives from Western Digital come with innovative technologies like OptiNAND and ArmorCache. These features are designed to improve data handling and reliability, especially under heavy AI and data center-related workloads. Notably, a triple-stage actuator (TSA) has also been included in the design for smoother operations, which is critical for AI systems that need fast and efficient data access.

Tech advancement

Western Digital's new HDDs feature energy-assisted PMR technology

Western Digital's latest hard drives also come with the company's energy-assisted PMR (ePMR) technology. The advanced feature boosts both capacity and efficiency, making these drives perfect for handling the massive amount of data produced by AI systems. The new models promise to enable businesses to store and retrieve large datasets quickly while also cutting down on operational costs.

Market response

Western Digital's new HDDs address capacity and energy concerns

The launch of these high-capacity hard drives comes at a time when businesses are becoming more and more dependent on AI, and the need for efficient storage solutions is on the rise. Western Digital's new products give companies an opportunity to scale up their infrastructure while tackling capacity and energy concerns. The 32TB and 26TB models are available for hyperscalers and enterprises now, with wider adoption expected by the end of 2024.