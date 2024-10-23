Western Digital launches record-breaking 32TB HDD for AI data centers
Western Digital has unveiled two new hard disc drives (HDD) - the 32TB UltraSMR drive and the 26TB CMR hard drive. These high-capacity storage solutions have been specifically designed to meet the growing data requirements of AI-driven industries. The new models target hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprise data centers managing large-scale data environments. For reference, 1TB (terabytes) is equivalent to 1,024GB.
Innovative technologies enhance data handling and reliability
The new hard drives from Western Digital come with innovative technologies like OptiNAND and ArmorCache. These features are designed to improve data handling and reliability, especially under heavy AI and data center-related workloads. Notably, a triple-stage actuator (TSA) has also been included in the design for smoother operations, which is critical for AI systems that need fast and efficient data access.
Western Digital's new HDDs feature energy-assisted PMR technology
Western Digital's latest hard drives also come with the company's energy-assisted PMR (ePMR) technology. The advanced feature boosts both capacity and efficiency, making these drives perfect for handling the massive amount of data produced by AI systems. The new models promise to enable businesses to store and retrieve large datasets quickly while also cutting down on operational costs.
Western Digital's new HDDs address capacity and energy concerns
The launch of these high-capacity hard drives comes at a time when businesses are becoming more and more dependent on AI, and the need for efficient storage solutions is on the rise. Western Digital's new products give companies an opportunity to scale up their infrastructure while tackling capacity and energy concerns. The 32TB and 26TB models are available for hyperscalers and enterprises now, with wider adoption expected by the end of 2024.