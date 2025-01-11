What's the story

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab, is hinting at its future plans for the company's revived robotics division.

The details were revealed by Caitlin Kalinowski, the company's hardware director, in a social media post mentioning job descriptions.

Kalinowski, who joined OpenAI in November 2024 from Meta's AR glasses division, said that OpenAI will develop its proprietary robots with custom sensor suites.