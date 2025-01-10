This gadget lets you understand why your dog is barking
What's the story
Tractive, a leading pet-tech company, has unveiled its latest Dog GPS and Health Tracker at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
The innovative device aims to help pet owners keep a tab on their dogs' health and happiness.
"These new features help speak for them, by alerting pet owners when a concerning pattern is emerging," said Michael Hurnaus, CEO of Tractive.
Feature highlight
Bark monitoring: A key feature of Tractive's new device
The new device from Tractive, designed to be worn around the pet's neck, also comes with a unique feature called Bark Monitoring.
This function gives insights into a dog's barking patterns when the owner is not at home.
It can help identify issues like separation anxiety and other behavioral problems, thus alerting the owner about any potential concerns that need to be addressed.
Health tracking
Device offers comprehensive health monitoring
Along with Bark Monitoring, the Dog GPS & Health Tracker also packs features like real-time GPS tracking, virtual fences, escape alerts, and activity and sleep monitoring.
The design has also been refreshed with two bright LED strips for night visibility.
A free software update in March will add Resting Heart and Respiratory Rate Alerts, making it even more capable on the health monitoring front.
Comparative analysis
Tractive's new tech delivers comparative health analysis
Tractive's sophisticated technology can compare a dog's vitals against their own baseline and thousands of other dogs of the same breed and age range.
This way, you can get an idea of what is "normal" for a particular dog.
However, Hurnaus clarified that "the device will not diagnose the condition, but will serve as an early-warning system that may warrant a visit to a veterinarian."
Cost information
Pricing and subscription details of the GPS & health tracker
The Dog GPS & Health Tracker comes at a price of $69.99 (approximately ₹5,300) and would also need a subscription for cellular data connectivity, starting from $5 per month (approximately ₹380).
Dr. Emily Crawford, a veterinarian from Vermont's Waterbury Veterinary Hospital, lauded the device saying, "Providing a non-invasive, simple way to track these vitals consistently at home could be a game-changer."