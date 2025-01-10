What's the story

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is facing a major internal revolt.

The discontent arises from recent changes in content moderation policies that some employees feel undermine LGBTQ+ rights.

The updated policy permits users to label LGBTQ+ individuals as "mentally ill," a move that has triggered outrage among staffers.

The change is part of a broader push by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to prioritize "free expression" over strict moderation practices.