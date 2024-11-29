Meta criticizes Australia's under-16 social media ban
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has slammed the Australian government for hastily banning social media for people under 16. The tech giant contends that the legislation was passed without properly assessing its effect on young users. The criticism comes after the Australian Parliament approved the world-first law on Thursday, following a single-day inquiry that examined 15,000 submissions.
Law's objective and global implications
The main goal behind the under-16 social media ban is to shield future generations from toxic online content. Although it didn't garner unanimous support (one independent MP called it a "1970 solution for a 2024 problem"), the law has been passed and will come into force in 12 months. It could also serve as a possible model for other governments looking to do the same.
Concerns over enforcement and potential marginalization
Most social media companies have agreed to comply with the ban, which comes with penalties up to $50 million for non-compliance. However, there are concerns over how this law will be enforced and what its impact would be. Human rights groups and mental health advocates have warned that it could further isolate young Australians.
Meta's response and Elon Musk's criticism
A Meta spokesperson said the rushed legislation failed to properly consider the evidence, industry efforts to ensure age-appropriate experiences, and the voices of young people. Elon Musk, owner of X, also slammed the ban and suggested it was "a backdoor way to control access to the internet by all Australians."
Australian minister urges social media companies to comply
Australian cabinet minister Murray Watt has urged social media companies to take the ban seriously, warning that non-compliance could damage their reputation and social license. He said that between fines and social pressure, he expects these companies to comply. The ban was also backed by Australia's main opposition party, with shadow communications minister David Coleman arguing its benefits far outweighed the risks.
International interest and potential adoption
The UK's technology secretary, Peter Kyle, has spoken with Australian politicians about the ban and intends to keep a close watch on its implementation, according to BBC. France's education minister Anne Genetet also said she would like to implement a similar ban in her country. Other European leaders have also expressed interest in an age ban but have yet to introduce one.