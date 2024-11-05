Summarize Simplifying... In short Thousands of people in Canada marched in protest following an attack on a Hindu temple, highlighting concerns of ongoing discrimination against Hindus.

Thousands march in Canada after attack on Hindu temple

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:00 am Nov 05, 202411:00 am

What's the story Thousands of Canadian Hindus have assembled outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Ontario, to protest an alleged attack by pro-Khalistan supporters. The rally was organized by the Coalition of Hindus in North America (CoHNA) after a violent incident at the temple during the Diwali weekend. Protesters waved Canadian and Indian flags and raised anti-Khalistan slogans.

Discrimination concerns

Protesters demand better treatment for Hindu Canadians

The protest underscored fears of discrimination against Hindus in Canada. One of the attendees claimed that Hindus in Canada have been routinely discriminated against for nearly 20 years. Another urged Canada to treat Hindus right, saying, "What is happening to Hindu Canadians is not right... We want Canada to treat Hindus well."

Arrests and condemnations

Police action and political response to temple attack

In the wake of the incident, Peel Regional Police arrested three people involved in the attack. They were charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer. A police officer, Sergeant Harinder Sohi, was suspended after he appeared in videos of the protest. Despite no allegations of wrongdoing against him, Sohi received death threats on social media.

Political reactions

Indian and Canadian leaders condemn temple attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, calling it a "deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada," and urged Ottawa to "ensure justice and uphold the rule of law." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the violence, saying that "every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely." However, Trudeau was criticized for not explicitly condemning "Khalistani extremism."

Diplomatic tensions

Temple attack strains India-Canada relations

The incident has deepened the rift in India-Canada relations, which have been strained since September 2023. The tension began after Trudeau alleged Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has termed Nijjar a terrorist with links to violent activities, but Canada has failed to act against him or other pro-Khalistan elements.