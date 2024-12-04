Rupali Ganguly files defamation suit against stepdaughter Esha Verma: Report
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. The legal action comes after Verma accused Ganguly of being "controlling" and "psychotic" toward her father. Responding to the lawsuit, Verma earlier released a statement on Instagram stressing her focus on healing and clarifying her intentions behind sharing her personal experiences involving her father and childhood.
'Protect Rupali's integrity and reputation against baseless attacks'
Confirming the filing of the defamation suit, Ganguly's lawyer Sana Raees Khan told TOI TV, "We have filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court today to protect Rupali's integrity and reputation against baseless and malicious attacks." "This legal action serves as a powerful reminder that no individual, regardless of their citizenship or location, can misuse public platforms to defame and degrade others without facing the consequences."
Verma's statement on defamation case and personal revelations
Earlier, in her Instagram Story, Verma wrote, "Hi everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up." "This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life."
Verma clarified misconceptions and announced withdrawal from discussions
Verma further wrote, "The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received." She added, "It is not intended to instigate further back and forth on this matter. I will not be participating in any interviews, further discussions, or commentary about this situation moving forward. My focus now is on healing, rebuilding, and embracing the next chapter of my life."