An influencer in Bengaluru has accused a 10-year-old boy of groping her while she was filming a video, an incident she later shared online.

The boy, who initially teased and mimicked her, has been identified by the police and an investigation is currently underway.

The influencer expressed her distress over the incident and highlighted the importance of reporting such assaults.

Bengaluru: Influencer accuses 10-year-old of groping her; shares shocking video

What's the story A social media influencer from Bengaluru, Neha Biswal, has reported a disturbing incident of sexual abuse involving a 10-year-old boy. The event, which was caught on camera, took place as Biswal was returning home from work at BTM Layout. The video shows the boy approaching her on a bicycle, saying "hi," and then groping her before quickly fleeing the scene.

In tears, the influencer said, "This has never happened to me. I feel really bad. I was making a video while walking, this boy was initially riding in the same direction then he saw me, made a U-turn and began to come toward me." "He first teased me and mimicked how I was talking on camera and then molested me," she added.

Police investigation underway, boy identified

She also said that people believed her only after she shared the video of the assault. "Imagine how many similar incidents must have happened with people and weren't reported," Biswal said in the video. The police have been apprised of the incident and have successfully identified the boy involved. An investigation is underway, according to the Hindustan Times.

