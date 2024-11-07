Summarize Simplifying... In short India has outshone in the QS Asia university rankings, with seven universities, including IIT Delhi, University of Delhi, and IISc Bangalore, making it to the top 100.

IIT Delhi leads the pack at 44th position, while Chandigarh University shines as the top-ranking private university, jumping from 149th to 120th.

The country's Global Innovation Index has also seen a rise, with a 31% increase in patents filed.

162 Indian HEIs made it to the list

India dominates QS Asia university rankings, surpasses China

By Chanshimla Varah 12:54 pm Nov 07, 202412:54 pm

What's the story India has outshined China in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, with a record 162 Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) making the cut. This is India's highest growth in terms of university representation yet. China ranked 135 of its universities, while Japan came in third with 115 institutions on the list. The London-based organization surveyed 6,278 Asian universities using 11 performance indicators including Employer Reputation and International Faculty Ratio.

Top performers

IIT Delhi leads among top 100 Asian universities

Seven Indian universities also made it to the top 100 institutes in Asia. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was the highest-ranking Indian institution, at 44th position. Other notable Indian institutions that made it to this elite list include University of Delhi, IISc Bangalore, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. However, IIT Bombay slipped a little, to second place among Indian institutions.

Private sector

Chandigarh University tops among private institutions

Chandigarh University (CU) became the top-ranking private university in India, moving from 149th to 120th. Its ranking increased from 149th in the previous edition (2024) to 120th. Chancellor of Chandigarh University said that the Global Innovation Index has also increased. "In 2014, India ranked 81st...which has increased to 39th position in 2025. The number of patents filed have increased by 31 per cent and touched 83,000 in 2023 whereas there were only 42,700 patents filed till 2014," he said.