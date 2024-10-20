Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indonesian army general, Prabowo Subianto, has been inaugurated as president, following a successful campaign promising economic growth and self-sufficiency in staple production.

What's the story Former Indonesian army general Prabowo Subianto was sworn in as Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the nation's parliament, marking the start of his presidency in the world's third-largest democracy. Prabowo was sworn in along with his vice president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also the eldest son of outgoing President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Prabowo's successful election campaign was largely bolstered by his policies, like giving free meals to school children. The inauguration ceremony witnessed tight security, with over 100,000 police and military personnel deployed across Jakarta. This included snipers and anti-riot units to ensure safety during the event. Flower boards were put up outside the presidential palace congratulating Prabowo and Gibran on their new roles and thanking Jokowi for his decade-long presidency.

Prabowo was expected to meet with foreign dignitaries later on Sunday at the presidential palace. Around 20 heads of state were expected to attend, including China's Vice President Han Zheng and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. During his campaign, Prabowo had pitched himself as a "continuity candidate," promising to accelerate economic growth from 5% to 8% and make Indonesia self-sufficient in staple production. He also plans to take a more active role on the global stage.