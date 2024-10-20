Video shows Sinwar, wife clutching Birkin, feeling before October 7
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has released a video of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his family entering a tunnel under their home. The footage is dated 10:45pm on October 6, 2023—mere hours before the horrific attack on Israel that killed over 1,200. In the video, Sinwar is seen with his wife and two sons carrying supplies into an underground hideout in Khan Younis. The video also showed Sinwar's wife holding a Birkin bag worth $32,000.
IDF spokesperson comments on Sinwar's escape footage
Speaking about the footage during a televised briefing, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "You can see how Sinwar and his family members escape to an underground compound just hours before the brutal massacre." The video shows the family carrying backpacks and luggage into the bunker, which was equipped with amenities such as toilets, showers, and a kitchen—hinting at preparation for a long-term stay.
Sinwar's year in hiding and subsequent death
Sinwar, one of the masterminds of the attack on Israel, had been in hiding for over a year after the attack. He was killed by Israeli forces on October 17 in an encounter in Rafah. After his death, drone footage was released showing him injured and trying to fend off a drone before being killed by a gunshot to the head.
Video of the Sinwar family fleeing
IDF finds cash, UNRWA teacher ID on Sinwar's body
After Sinwar's death, the IDF found 40,000 shekels ($10,000) and an ID of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) teacher on his body. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Sinwar's death marks a turning point in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. However, a senior Hamas official said the terror group would only get stronger in the wake of its loss.