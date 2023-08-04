Indonesia: Muslim cleric arrested for blasphemy over unorthodox teachings

Panji Gumilang is the head of the Al-Zaytun boarding school in West Java

A 77-year-old Muslim cleric from Indonesia was arrested on Wednesday on charges of blasphemy and hate speech following a public outcry over his progressive teachings. The teacher, Panji Gumilang, is the head of the Al-Zaytun boarding school in the Indramayu district of West Java. Reportedly, the school has faced backlash for its unorthodox practices like allowing women to pray alongside men.

School also uses Hebrew language in teachings

CNN reported that the school—which was founded in 1996 and has around 5,000 students—does not follow gender segregation during its prayer sessions, angering some religious groups. In June, Indonesia's Islamic Clerical Council said it was probing the institution for "misguided religious practices." The school has also used the Hebrew language in its teachings.

Islamic groups protested outside school

The Al-Zaytun school first faced criticism in April, when footage showing men and women praying together surfaced on social media. This prompted Islamic groups to hold protests outside the school and the police to deploy force in June. A group named Forum of Advocates for Pancasila then lodged a police complaint, which is reportedly the basis of Gumilang's arrest.

Men, women equal in Quran: Gumilang

Defending his teachings, Gumilang told Metro TV that women and men were equal according to his interpretation of the Quran, the holiest book in Islam. Meanwhile, his lawyer told CNN, "He is, after all, a public figure with millions of supporters... With all this happening, we don't know what could happen." If found guilty, Gumilang can face 10 years in jail.

Indonesia seeing rise in religious conservatism

Indonesia, which is home to 231 million Muslims, is constitutionally secular and recognizes six religions: Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Confucianism. The country has historically practiced a pluralist form of Islam but has witnessed a rise in religious conservatism in recent years. Human rights groups say blasphemy laws in Indonesia are being "increasingly weaponized," and religious freedom and tolerance are "under threat."

