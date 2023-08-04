Ocean temperatures reach the hottest ever

Ocean temperatures reach the hottest ever

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 04, 2023 | 01:43 pm 2 min read

Average ocean temperature has passed the record set in 2016 (Photo credit: NASA)

The oceans have reached the highest recorded temperature. The daily mean global sea surface temperature hit 20.96 degrees Celsius, significantly above the limit for this time of year. Scientists are investigating what's fueling the rise in ocean temperature but note one of the prime reasons is climate change, which is causing the seas to absorb most of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions.

Marine heatwaves have become more severe since 1980s: IPCC

Warmer oceans have a lesser ability to absorb carbon dioxide, leaving more of this planet-warming gas in the atmosphere. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports marine heatwaves doubled in frequency between 1982-2016 and have become more severe and longer-lasting since 1980s. Marine species, fish, and food chains could all be affected by hotter oceans and heatwaves. Predatory animals—like sharks—become aggressive in warmer temperatures.

El Nino is currently building up in the Pacific Ocean

The latest ocean temperature record breaks the one set in 2016. At that time, El Nino—the naturally occurring weather phenomenon which is known to bring warmer temperatures—was active. The current escalation of El Nino in the Pacific Ocean is also evident. Scientists say El Nino is currently weak, but it could drive up ocean temperatures higher than average in the upcoming months.

