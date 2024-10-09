Summarize Simplifying... In short Mastodon's latest update offers users more control over notifications, with filters to manage alerts from unfamiliar accounts and unsolicited private mentions.

Mastodon version 4.3 is now rolling out

Notifications for Mastodon posts won't blow up your phone anymore

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:47 pm Oct 09, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Mastodon, the social media platform, has finally launched its version 4.3 after nearly a year of testing. The major update was announced by CEO and founder Eugen Rochko in a blog post. The new version promises improvements across the board, but with a special emphasis on refining how notifications work. The updated notification system now groups together boosts and favorites, preventing users from being overwhelmed by notifications when their posts go viral.

Mastodon's new notification system

Mastodon has also introduced filters that let users manage notifications from people they do not follow, newly created accounts, and those who send unsolicited private mentions. These features give users the flexibility to view these notifications at their convenience, or prevent them from reaching their phone altogether.

New alerts and interface improvements

Mastodon has added a new set of notifications to keep users informed about server moderators' decisions, affecting their accounts. If a moderator takes direct action against your account, you'll get an unmissable in-app message. The platform will also notify you when you lose followers due to moderator actions, and give you a choice to export a list of affected accounts.

Revamped compose window and web client

The 4.3 release brings a redesign of several elements of the Mastodon app, starting with the compose window. The new interface makes it easier to rearrange media and view content warnings as well as word filters. The web client has also been refreshed with changes to its color palette, iconography, and link previews. Even utility emails that users receive after resetting their password have been revamped for a better user experience.

Mastodon enhances user interaction with updated dialogues

Mastodon has improved its confirmation dialogues to give clearer information on how muting and blocking will affect users. For example, if you are about to block a server, the app will now show exactly how many followers you stand to lose from that action. This way, you would be fully informed before taking a decision that could greatly impact your social media experience.

Recommendation carousel and refined website embeds

Among other things, the update brings a recommendation carousel that shows up after users scroll past the first post on their feed older than four hours. The company has also improved its recommendations to make them more relevant for users. Finally, Mastodon has updated website embeds and made it easier for users to follow the author of a trending news article, further boosting engagement on the platform.