Instagram has introduced new features allowing users to edit sent messages within 15 minutes and pin favorite chats at the top of the inbox.

To edit a message, tap and hold it, select 'Edit', make changes, and hit 'Send' to update the chat with an 'Edited' label.

For pinning a chat, swipe left or tap and hold on a chat and select 'Pin'.

You can edit the text within 15 minutes of sending it

Say goodbye to typos! Here's how to edit Instagram DMs

By Mudit Dube 01:08 pm Nov 20, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Instagram recently rolled out a handy new feature, one that lets you edit your text messages after sending them. The update comes particularly handy in case you've sent a message with a grammatical error or spelling mistake and don't want to delete the whole thing. The editing tool, previously available on WhatsApp, gives you a 15-minute window to make changes after sending a message.

How to use the message editing feature

To leverage this feature, users will have to select the message they want to edit by tapping and holding it. After that, they can edit the text within 15 minutes of sending it by selecting 'Edit.' Once the changes are made, tapping 'Send' will update the chat with an 'Edited' label appearing next to the edited message. This way, both parties know what has been altered post-sending.

Instagram introduces feature to pin chat conversations

Along with the message editing tool, Instagram has also added a feature to pin your favorite chat conversations at the top of your inbox. This way, you can ensure quick access to important messages. All you have to do is swipe left or tap and hold on a chat and select 'Pin' to move it to the top of your inbox.