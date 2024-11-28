Australia passes world's 1st social media ban for under 16s
In a landmark move, Australia has passed a law that prohibits children under 16 from using social media platforms. The legislation, which was passed by the Senate on Thursday, requires tech companies to block access for underage users or pay penalties up to AUD50 million ($32 million). The law is expected to take effect in November 2025, Reuters reported.
PM Albanese highlights dangers of social media for youth
Ahead of the parliamentary session, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the dangers of social media for minors. He contended that 16-year-olds are better able to identify "the fakes and the danger." The bill was supported by the primary opposition party, with Liberal Senator Maria Kovacic calling it a "pivotal moment" for Australia. But it was met with strong opposition from some independents and smaller parties, including Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, who accused the major parties of attempting to "fool" parents.
Tech giants express concerns over new Australian law
The bill also faced fierce opposition from tech companies. In submissions to the Senate inquiry, Meta, TikTok, and Google slammed the law as "rushed" and "unworkable," flagging privacy risks and questioning the feasibility of age verification technology. Meta suggested waiting for the results of age assurance trials due next year. Elon Musk's X Corp. questioned the law's legality and its potential impact on freedom of expression.
Senate committee received over 100 submissions
Submissions to a Senate committee inquiry concerning the bill were accepted for only 24 hours before a three-hour session on Monday. The inquiry report was revealed on Tuesday, and the bill was passed by the lower house on Wednesday, 102 to 13, before moving on to the Senate. Over 100 submissions were received, and "almost all submitters...witnesses expressed grave concerns that a bill of such import was not afforded sufficient time for thorough inquiry and report," the committee stated.